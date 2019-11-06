Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey Green says party wants younger leader

Federal Green Party must choose new leader now that Elizabeth May, 65, has stepped down

The Green Party of Canada will have probably seek out a leader who’s a little greener now that Elizabeth May, 65, has stepped down.

That’s according to at least one former Surrey Green MP candidate, a seasoned environmental lawyer.

The MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands has served her constituents since 2011. She announced Sunday that after a 13-year run steering the party she’s stepped down as its leader but will lead its three-MP caucus in Ottawa in this minority parliament.

Beverly Pixie Hobby, who ran for the Greens in South Surrey-White Rock in this past federal election, has an impressive CV, having practised environmental law since 1988. She also worked with Environment Canada to bring into effect the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA), develop an International Convention on Climate Change, and served as counsel to Environment Canada’s Pacific and Yukon Regional Office.

Asked if she’s considering a run at the leadership, Hobby suggested the party’s membership will more likely be looking for a sapling than an older-growth tree.

“Everybody was sort of suggesting Elizabeth was getting on in years, and the truth of the matter is I’m two years older than she is, so I don’t think they would want one ‘old lady’ replaced by an even older ‘old lady,’ even though I don’t feel like an old lady by any stretch of the imagination,” Hobby told the Now-Leader. “I think what they’re looking for is somebody younger that will be around for a few years. I think I’m good for another 20 years, and then after that I’ll be 92 or something like that and by that time they’ll want to put me in a little box and feed me to the orcas or something.”

homelessphoto

Beverly Pixie Hobby

“This is the dilemma, because a lot of younger people don’t have the experience,” Hobby said, “like Elizabeth and I have both been practicing environmental law for over 35 years and so we really know our stuff, and some of the young people don’t have that.”

As for a potential successor for May, Hobby said, “I only know the B.C. crowd, and basically the people from the Lower Mainland, and south of the Fraser, and some people from the Island I’ve met, but I haven’t met anybody from outside B.C. yet.

“We’re having a convention next October in Charlottetown and I’m definitely going to that. But even before then, I will be having a chance to speak to a lot of people who are in a position where they could really take this on.”

Tanya Baertl was the Green candidate in Fleetwood-Port Kells.

“It’s sad to see Elizabeth May move on,” she said. “I really enjoyed working under her, she’s such a positive person, and truth-speaking. Looking to the next leader? There’s some people in the back of my mind that I saw run in the federal election but I feel like it’s almost too early.”

homelessphoto

Tanya Baertl

“I see her reasons for stepping down now,” Baertl said of May. “She’s wanting to set up a leader well in time for it, in case there’s an early election. Her stepping down is not a surprise, but it may be a little sooner than we were thinking, but definitely not a surprise.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘Wexit’ applies to become a federal political party
Next story
Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Just Posted

Surrey invites residents to ‘help shape future of Fleetwood’ amid SkyTrain planning

City hosting open house on Nov. 13; online survey also launched

Surrey Green says party wants younger leader

Federal Green Party must choose new leader now that Elizabeth May, 65, has stepped down

Surrey man facing potential charges after pipe bomb found in Kelowna car

The 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident

Semiahmoo Totems fall to Mission in PAN Classic final

South Surrey hosts finish second at senior girls volleyball tournament for second year in row

Surrey businesses less tangled with government red tape, survey indicates

This year 71 per cent of those surveyed said red tape had ‘moderate to major’ impact compared to 87 per cent in 2018

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Family of police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by Ridge Meadows RCMP during mental health call

No bail for alleged carjacking jewelry store robber, says B.C. judge

A judge turned down a request to release a man accused of a crime spree, awaiting trial

Squamish Nation-led housing project in Vancouver to double in size

Squamish Nation is planning to build 11 towers at the south end of the Burrard Bridge

Lower Mainland’s only gasoline supplier to close for 8 weeks for maintenance

The 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is putting fuel in storage to be drawn upon during the outage

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Most Read