Surrey girl missing since Thursday

Surrey Mounties are asking for help to find 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police say Rasul Alnabhan was last seen at 7:45 a.m., Feb. 28, in the 10400-block of 132nd Street in Whalley. She called her father at 3:30 p.m. to say she’d be taking the 371 bus home, and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was wearing a hijab and is described as “Middle Eastern,” heavy built, with dark hair, and is four feet eight inches tall.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” said Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson.

Police ask anyone with information as to Alnabhan’s whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-029655.



