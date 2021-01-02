Surrey’s first baby of 2021 was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. (Photo: Fraser Health/Instagram)

2021

Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Rehmat Pangli was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Parvinder Singh Pangli says the Pangli family, and its newest member, is “doing very well, just short on sleep.”

Rehmat Pangli was Surrey’s – and Fraser Health’s – first baby of 2021, the health authority announced in a social media post Friday.

Rehmat was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. She was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Her name means “blessing” or “mercy,” said dad Parvinder.

Rehmat was due on New Year’s day, said Parvinder, but he didn’t think she would actually arrive on the day. He added mom Shikha thought she would be born on time.

Parvinder said Shikha started going into labour in the morning on Dec. 31, 2020.

Both mom and baby were “doing good,” Parvinder told the Now-Leader from the hospital on Saturday. They were hoping to be discharged within the hour to go back to their home and their older daughter, three-year-old Nimrit, in the Panorama neighbourhood.

“She knew before there’s a baby in mommy’s tummy, but we don’t know how she’s going to react now. We’re going to find out soon,” Parvinder said, laughing.

While Rehmat was the second baby to be born in B.C. on New Year’s Day, the first was born at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver at 12:21 a.m., weighing seven pounds four ounces.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight, Jan. 1, 2021

The baby, a girl, had yet to be named by Jan. 1

In both 2019 and 2020, the province’s first baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

READ ALSO: Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first baby of 2020, Jan. 2, 2020

READ ALSO: Hooray for Surrey’s first baby, 2019, Jan. 2, 2019


Fraser Health

