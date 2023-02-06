Jenna Reis, 14. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey girl, 14, reported missing

Jenna Reis was last seen at 1 p.m Sunday in the 15000-block of 58 Avenue in Surrey and has not been heard from since.

Surrey Mounties need help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

Jenna Reis was last seen at 1 p.m in the 15000-block of 58 Avenue in Surrey and has not been heard from since.

She is white, five feet three inches tall, 130 pounds, and has light brown hair and green eyes. (Please see attached photo).

Reis was wearing a black puffy jacket, blue jeans and black Air Jordan shoes. “Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file # 2023-20282, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
missing personSurreysurrey rcmp

Pop-up banner image