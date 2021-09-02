Surrey gets $500K from province to help speed up development permit process

The City of Surrey has been granted $500,000 through the provincial government’s Local Development Approvals Program to help speed up its development approval process.

The money will be used by Surrey’s Digital Permitting Expansion Project to expand online permit services, reduce costs, increase access and provide more transparency, all toward reducing permitting timelines.

“The demand for development in Surrey is rapidly growing, and by improving the development approval process we will increase the delivery of all types of housing, while also supporting economic recovery,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a written statement. “Council has worked hard to modernize the permit process since taking office, and this new program, backed by the Province, will further reduce wait times and remove barriers to increasing essential housing in our City.”

Last year, Surrey saw $1.46 billion in building permit “value,” surpassing its 10-year annual average.

