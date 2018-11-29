Surrey Gang Enforcement Unit arrest man with Lower Mainland gang ‘associations’

Another man seen running away from the vehicle following a traffic stop: police

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested a 24-year-old man with Lower Mainland gang “associations,” but another suspect got away following a police traffic stop in Newton on Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that Mathew Porter was arrested “after he fled from a police traffic stop.” Surrey RCMP added the man has “a history of violence.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, RCMP said, the Surrey Gand Enforcement Team “attempted” a traffic stop with a car driving in the 14400-block of 80th Avenue.

“The car, a 2005 Mazda 3, initially stopped before reversing into the police vehicle and fleeing,” the release reads.

Surrey RCMP said they “did not pursue the car,” but officers patrolling in the area were able to “quickly” find the car in a nearby cul-de-sac, “and observed two men running away.”

One of the men, police said, was found and arrested in the 8300-block of 140th Street, but the other man was not found. Surrey RCMP said the man who was arrested is the alleged driver of the car.

During the investigation, RCMP said, police also found “a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police said Porter, of Vancouver, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of failing to stop for police. RCMP added the investigation is ongoing.

“Our Gang Enforcement Team continues to work against drug trafficking by intercepting and investigating criminals who operate in our City,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a news release. “A simple traffic stop can often be the first step in a larger investigation, and criminal charges.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

