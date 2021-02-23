Surrey gang cops seize Alfa Romeo Stelvio, drugs and cash in Newton

This happened in the neighbourhood of 121A Street and 85A Avenue on Feb. 20

Surrey Mounties say the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team seized an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, drugs and cash during a bust in Newton.

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said SGET police were patrolling in the neighbourhood of 121A Street and 85A Avenue on Feb. 20, at the location of a recent gang shooting, when they spotted a “suspicious” vehicle and stopped it pursuant to the Motor Vehicle Act.

Sturko said the officers “observed signs of illegal drug possession” and arrested the driver, a 24-year-old woman. She said police then discovered multiple pre-packaged baggies of suspected cocaine, meth, crack cocaine, and $1320 cash and arrested the woman for possession for the purpose of trafficking. She was released from custody while the investigation continues.

“The Alfa Romeo has been seized as offense related property, pending investigation,” Sturko said. “Police can seize offence-related property under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Property used to commit crimes, including vehicles used for drug trafficking, can be seized as offence-related property and may be subject to forfeiture by the courts upon conviction.”

Sturko noted that between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 SGET officers did 93 establishment checks for the Inadmissible Patrons Program (IPP), 56 curfew checks with one resulting in a charge for breaching conditions, 30 “Outlaw Motorcycle Gang” clubhouse checks and 12 drug investigations that resulted in seven vehicles being seized.

Surrey RCMP photo



