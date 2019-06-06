Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July

The two Surrey FreshCo locations will be opening next month.
Empire Company Ltd., the parent company of the Sobeys supermarket chains which FreshCo is a part of, announced June 4 that the Newton and Strawberry Hill stores will be opening in July.
The news release didn’t give an exact date for the openings.
The Now-Leader has reached out to Sobeys for more information.
Back in January, Sobeys and Empire Company Ltd. announced that discount grocery store FreshCo would be opening up in the two former Safeway locations.
The January announcement also included 10 other FreshCo locations that were set to open in B.C. and Manitoba in 2019.
Since then, three FreshCo stores have opened in B.C.; one in Mission on April 25, and two in Richmond on May 16.
In March, Sobeys’ website posted job openings for the Strawberry Hill location, with an opening planned for summer 2019.
It was in January of 2018 that Empire announced it would be closing about 25 per cent of its “underperforming Safeway and Sobeys locations” in Western Canada over a five-year period, and converting the stores into FreshCo locations.
There are still Surrey Safeway locations in Fleetwood, Surrey Centre, Peninsula Village, Ocean Park and a Delta location in Sunshine Hills.
