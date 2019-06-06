In January, Sobeys announced the two former Safeway locations in Newton (pictured above) and Strawberry Hills would be converted into discount grocery store FreshCo. Crews have been working on the two locations for the past several months. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey FreshCo locations to open in July

The two former Safeway stores closed in 2018

The two Surrey FreshCo locations will be opening next month.

Empire Company Ltd., the parent company of the Sobeys supermarket chains which FreshCo is a part of, announced June 4 that the Newton and Strawberry Hill stores will be opening in July.

The news release didn’t give an exact date for the openings.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Sobeys for more information.

Back in January, Sobeys and Empire Company Ltd. announced that discount grocery store FreshCo would be opening up in the two former Safeway locations.

RELATED: Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations, Jan. 29, 2019

The January announcement also included 10 other FreshCo locations that were set to open in B.C. and Manitoba in 2019.

Since then, three FreshCo stores have opened in B.C.; one in Mission on April 25, and two in Richmond on May 16.

In March, Sobeys’ website posted job openings for the Strawberry Hill location, with an opening planned for summer 2019.

RELATED: Crews work on two former Safeway locations in Surrey, March 16, 2019

It was in January of 2018 that Empire announced it would be closing about 25 per cent of its “underperforming Safeway and Sobeys locations” in Western Canada over a five-year period, and converting the stores into FreshCo locations.

There are still Surrey Safeway locations in Fleetwood, Surrey Centre, Peninsula Village, Ocean Park and a Delta location in Sunshine Hills.

READ ALSO: Safeway closures at two Surrey stores will end 251 jobs, Jan. 24, 2018


