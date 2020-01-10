Surrey football player banned four years for anti-doping rule violation

Malcom Lee was a defensive back with the UBC Thunderbirds until 2018

A Surrey-area football player has been given a four-year ban from playing sports due to an anti-doping rule violation.

On Friday, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) announced the sanction against Malcom Lee, a defensive back with the UBC Thunderbirds until 2018.

“The athlete’s urine sample, collected during out-of-competition doping control on March 22, 2019, revealed the presence of SARM LGD-4033, a prohibited anabolic agent,” a CCES news release states.

Last April, the CCES announced an asserted anti-doping rule violation against Lee in advance of the Canadian Football League’s draft, in relation to a rule of the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP).

”In response to the CCES’s notification of the adverse analytical finding, Mr. Lee admitted the violation in a timely fashion (in accordance with CADP Rule 10.11.2),” the CCES said Friday.

A hearing was held on Oct. 22 and Dec. 16, 2019, to determine the sanction length.

“Arbitrator Simon Margolis confirmed the violation and imposed a sanction of four years ineligibility from sport, terminating March 21, 2023. During the sanction period, the athlete, who resides in Surrey, BC, is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the CADP, including training with teammates.”

Lee’s bio posted to gothunderbirds.ca shows he went to high school at St. Thomas More Collegiate in Burnaby. The six-foot-two athlete’s former school is listed as the University of Nevada.

Lee played with UBC football team starting in 2015, a year when the Thunderbirds won the Vanier Cup as Canada’s best university team.



