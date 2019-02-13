Surrey Food Bank staff arrived at work on Feb. 13 only to discover thieves had cut this hole in their fence, and stolen a catalytic converter from one of their two delivery vans on their fenced property. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Food Bank forced to delay home deliveries after thieves ransack van

Director says a catalytic converter was stolen and wires were cut, leading to repair bill of up to $3,000

The Surrey Food Bank says it’s looking at a bill of more than $2,500 after thieves cut through their fence and ripped a catalytic converter out of one of their two delivery trucks.

And, one truck down, they’ve had to delay some deliveries to clients who can’t make it to the food bank.

“A lot of us said a few choice words this morning,” said the charity’s executive director Feezah Jaffer. “This is far-reaching. It’s not just, tow the truck and get it fixed. We have people we support in our community and it’s not a good thing to have to call people and say you’re going to have to wait until after the long weekend for food.”

The Surrey Food Bank operates its Hamper to Your Home program for clients who can’t make it in person. The program was set up to deliver to those with mobility issues, including “high-risk pregnancy, parents who are postpartum, C-Section patients, people with terminal or debilitating conditions, those who are elderly and frail, and those who are recovering from surgery or an accident.”

Due to the theft, Feezah said some who were scheduled to get food today must now wait until Friday, or even next Tuesday.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Jaffer. “These are people who are in desperate need.”

See also: Surrey Food Bank may move to Guildford

homelessphoto

(Surrey Food Bank staff arrived at work on Feb. 13 only to discover thieves had stolen a catalytic converter from this van from inside their fenced property. Staff pushed the vehicle to the road to clear snow. Submitted photo)

Jaffer said she discovered the theft when she arrived at work Wednesday morning.

“Our crew opened the gates and we noticed there was, on the north side, a whole in the fence that had been cut,” she told the Now-Leader. “There were footprints in the snow near our Chevy van that we use for home deliveries. We noticed the catalytic converter has been taken.”

After getting the truck towed to a shop, Jaffer said they received an estimate of upwards of $2,500 to $3,000 to fix it.

“They cut the wiring and everything, so it’s not just replacing the catalytic converter,” she noted.

While Jaffer said people have cut through their fence before, damaging vehicles and stealing metal, she said this is the first time they’ve taken a significant hit.

At this point, the food bank doesn’t know when they’re getting the van back.

“We’re using the one van that’s left,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

The theft has been reported to police, but Jaffer said “they can’t really do anything.”

See also: Catalytic converter stolen off food bank delivery vehicle (Dec. 5, 2018)

In 2018, just weeks before Christmas, a catalytic converter was stolen from the White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank delivery truck, located at 2343 156th St.

In that instance, someone also cut a hole in the fence, then removed the converter from the vehicle. The Ford F450 had been parked in the back of the food bank’s fenced property.

Learn more about the Surrey Food Bank at surreyfoodbank.org.

Read also: New leader for the Surrey Food Bank

homelessphoto

(Surrey Food Bank’s Executive Director Feezah Jaffer. Now-Leader file photo)

-With a file from Aaron Hinks


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
