Surrey Food Bank executive director moving on

Surrey Food Bank’s executive director Feezah Jaffer has decided to move on. With “bittersweet emotions,” she said, she will quit her job effective Jan. 1.

“After shepherding the organization through our move to a newer larger facility during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, and the creation of a new 3-year strategic plan, I feel that the SFB is in a wonderful position to take the next step in its journey,” she said.

Sam Sidhu, chairman of food bank’s board of directors, said Jaffer “has been a driving force of many achievements at the SFB, and her leadership and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”

June Gambrel will be stepping in as interim executive director after Jaffer leaves, as they look for someone to fill the position. She’s the director of finance and administration for the Surrey Food Bank.

“It’s been 12 years, it’s more than half of my adult life I’ve been with the food bank and I’m proud and humbled by what we’ve done,” Jaffer told the Now-Leader on Friday. “It’s just right now for me I think it’s time to move to different things and explore different things.”

“It’s the best team of staff I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “I feel very confident that I’m leaving the food bank in a great position to take the next step in the organizational evolution, I’m just ready for something different.”

She said she will likely look for another challenge in the non-profit sector. “This is my calling, I’m supposed to do work like this. Just where I go next I don’t know, I just know that I’m supposed to help people and that my life was going to be devoted to that.”



