Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Food Bank executive director Feezah Jaffer. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey Food Bank executive director moving on

After nearly 12 years, Feezah Jaffer is leaving the food bank

Surrey Food Bank’s executive director Feezah Jaffer has decided to move on. With “bittersweet emotions,” she said, she will quit her job effective Jan. 1.

“After shepherding the organization through our move to a newer larger facility during the height of COVID-19 pandemic, and the creation of a new 3-year strategic plan, I feel that the SFB is in a wonderful position to take the next step in its journey,” she said.

READ ALSO: Surrey Food Bank boss Feezah Jaffer on Cheerios box

READ ALSO: Surrey Food Bank opens huge new ‘forever home’ in Newton

Sam Sidhu, chairman of food bank’s board of directors, said Jaffer “has been a driving force of many achievements at the SFB, and her leadership and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.”

June Gambrel will be stepping in as interim executive director after Jaffer leaves, as they look for someone to fill the position. She’s the director of finance and administration for the Surrey Food Bank.

“It’s been 12 years, it’s more than half of my adult life I’ve been with the food bank and I’m proud and humbled by what we’ve done,” Jaffer told the Now-Leader on Friday. “It’s just right now for me I think it’s time to move to different things and explore different things.”

“It’s the best team of staff I’ve ever worked with,” she said. “I feel very confident that I’m leaving the food bank in a great position to take the next step in the organizational evolution, I’m just ready for something different.”

She said she will likely look for another challenge in the non-profit sector. “This is my calling, I’m supposed to do work like this. Just where I go next I don’t know, I just know that I’m supposed to help people and that my life was going to be devoted to that.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Food BankSurrey

Previous story
No FHA health care workers ‘terminated’ yet for not getting COVID-19 vaccine, Brodkin says
Next story
Be visible on Halloween night, Surrey Mounties warn

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)
Surrey asking court to block seven residents from council meetings ‘outrageous overkill,’ former mayor says

Surrey RCMP on the scene of a reported shooting in Whalley on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, in 11100-block of 136 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigating shooting in Whalley

Surrey Police Service officers gave demonstrations of different tactics at their training facility. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Surrey Police Service training facility readying officers for November deployment

Broadcaster James Cybulski at Abbotsford Centre during the Abbotsford Canucks’ home-opening game on Oct. 22. Cybulski, a Delta resident, is the voice of the “NHL 22” video game produced by Burnaby-based EA Sports. (Photo: twitter.com/jamescybulski)
Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for Delta broadcaster Cybulski