Surrey Food Bank boss Feezah Jaffer on Cheerios box

It’s part of a General Mills campaign honouring food bank heroes

There’s probably no more fitting tribute to the director of a food bank than printing his or her face on the front of a box of breakfast cereal.

Feezah Jaffer, executive director of Surrey Food Bank, is one of five food bank workers chosen across Canada by General Mills to appear on a Cheerios box. Her photo is on the trademark yellow box, along with a red maple leaf, under the banner “Cheer on the Front Lines.”

Next to Jaffer’s photo is her name in big bold letters, and “Food Bank Hero,” and Surrey Food Bank, Surrey, BC.

“I was chosen as one of five food bank workers General Mills wanted to highlight in conjunction with the Olympics campaign,” she explained, “but there’s no Olympics this year. They already chose the five athletes and had the boxes printed but then, because they are a food company they went to Food Bank Canada, which is like our parent advocacy association, and they said, ‘Well, we want five food bank heroes, one from each region basically, to highlight, and my name was chosen.”

The athletes boxes will go out to the public in the stores, and General Mills is donating half a million dollars to Food Bank Canada as well as $600,000 in food.

Unfortunately, you won’t find Jaffer on your grocery store shelves.

“Much to my mother’s chagrin,” she chuckles.

“Our five food bank boxes are a limited edition, so there’s only one printed of each, and the recipient receives it,” Jaffer explains. “It’s an online campaign to raise awareness.

“It’s amazing, really humbling to be chosen. Mostly because it highlights the work that all of our staff and volunteers are doing. Without them, they’re really the front line heroes. I love what I do but I’m the head of the snake, right. My job is to empower them and to make sure that they have the resources to do what they do best, and that’s to serve people who are in need.”

Jaffer oversees roughly 400 volunteers and a staff of 16 at the food bank, located at 10732 City Parkway in Whalley.

“Pre-COVID we had about 40 volunteers a day, and now during this COVID time we’ve reduced it to about 10, again just because of the physical distancing and just the jobs that are available with the change in the operational mode.

These 10 to 12 people, they’ve been just amazing,” Jaffer says.

“They’re everyday people you know, ‘We’re going to come and help at this time, glove us up, mask us up and let’s do it – let’s help everybody that needs help.’”

READ ALSO COVID-19: Surrey Food Bank rises to meet challenge but real test is yet to come

Jaffer said her staff is doing “good” and nobody had to be laid off.

”We’re trying to keep everybody’s spirits up. It’s difficult because nobody’s had a break, really. We’re a family and we’re working through it. I can’t say enough good things.”

The food bank in the middle of March saw an increase in new registrations from people directly affected by the pandemic – those who have lost their job, are on furlough, or their business closed.

“People that we never saw before, health care workers, service industry workers, people with their own businesses,” Jaffer said. “But our normal and quote-unquote regular numbers, we really didn’t see an increase because we’re in that time of the year anyway where our numbers dip a little bit, then in May and June they go up. Also I think the stay at home, people are really adhering to that.”

homelessphoto

Submitted photo

Food stocks are currently “not bad,” she says.

“We’ve been having to purchase more. We’ve been purchasing fresh produce. We’ve had a few very great donors that really come through, like the egg people, the egg farmers in B.C. We’ve had a lot of people come through and say, ‘What do you need?’”

Jaffer said the food bank continues to practise social distancing and will do so for “as long as Dr. Henry says we should.”

“We’re only allowing one family in the building at a time. We have Plexiglas up , like most grocery stores and banks do, to protect our volunteers and clients, vice versa,” she said. “We’re doing pre-built bags instead of having people chose what they want.”

Regular distribution is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Every second Wednesday is for seniors, along with the Tiny Bundles program , between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“It’s been working well for the last few weeks.”

In case you’re wondering, Jaffer won’t be pouring herself a bowl of Cheerios from her box simply because it’s empty. Instead, it will be displayed in a place of honour in her home.

Jaffer said her brother-in-law wanted a bowl and she had to break the sad news.

“Like, dude, there’s nothing in it.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusFood BankSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing
Next story
Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Just Posted

Surrey’s Alan Clegg sits down for a socially-distanced chat about his life in Cloverdale over the years

Clegg chats about his time as a volunteer firefighter, 1962’s Typhoon Freda, and how he’s been holding up during COVID-19

Surrey Food Bank boss Feezah Jaffer on Cheerios box

It’s part of a General Mills campaign honouring food bank heroes

Appeal court overturns Surrey sexual assault acquittal, orders new trial

Appeal court judge says Surrey court failed to consider evidence of ‘passive dishonesty’

Surrey cadets need new home as COVID-19 limits options for growing 767 Dearman squadron

‘We’re now the second largest air cadet squadron in the province,’ commander says

Young Surrey artists win B.C.’s ‘Democracy and Me’ contest, in two of the three categories

‘Our democracy and public institutions will be well served by these bright lights’

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

Most Read