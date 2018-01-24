Surrey First Education slate to seek re-election this fall

All six current Surrey trustees announce intention to run in the 2018 civic election

SURREY — The Surrey First Education slate, which holds all Surrey trustee positions, has announced all of its members will seek re-election this fall.

All six current Board of Education for Surrey will be running in the election, including Board Chair Laurie Larsen, Vice-Chair Terry Allen, former board chair Shawn Wilson, and trustees Bob Holmes, Garry Thind and Gary Tymoschuk.

Only trustee Laurae MacNally, who was elected by White Rock voters, is not a member of Surrey First.

The next civic election is on Oct. 20, 2018.

“Our SFE team has over 60 years of combined experience on the Surrey Board of Education,” said Gary Tymoschuk, president of Surrey First Education Society, in a release. “We have an amazing team of trustees who have consistently demonstrated a keen desire and strong focus to work together in order to make sound decisions that provide the best education for the children of our community, and give teachers, support staff and administrators the tools they need to be successful.”

SFE describes itself as “a coalition-based team with representation from all parts of the political spectrum.”

The team includes former CUPE local presidents, a former city councillor, and a former DPAC president, as well as past and current business people.

“Collectively, we have been active in our community for many years, as current or former members of dozens of local committees and civic organizations,” a media release notes. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the community, and to celebrate the ongoing successes of our students, teachers, support staff, and administrators.”

See also: Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she will seek re-election

So far, Mayor Linda Hepner is the only member of Surrey City Council to publicly announce their intention to run in the 2018 civic election.