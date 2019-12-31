Surrey firefighters trying to determine cause of Boxing Day fire in Bridgeview

Assistant fire chief says no reason yet to consider it suspicious

Surrey firefighters take on auto salvage fire in Bridgeview on Boxing Day. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire on Boxing Day that destroyed an auto salvage building in Bridgeview.

The building, at 116th Avenue and 132B Street, was roughly 1,000 square feet. Twenty-four firefighters arrived in eight trucks to fight the fire, which sent up great billows of thick black smoke.

“There’s no reason at this time for us to treat it as suspicious but I couldn’t really tell you one way or the other until we complete the investigation,” Assistant Surrey Fire Chief Jason Cairney said on New Year’s Eve.

The flats, which has many salvage operations, saw several fires in 2019.

“There have been a number of incidents down in that area,” Assistant Fire Chief David Burns told the Now-Leader. “There’s probably an explanation for all of them. I don’t think they’re connected in any way.”

Surrey firefighters battled a fire at an auto scrap yard near Scott Road SkyTrain Station, near Scott Road and Old Yale Road, on Aug. 10.

On May 9, a fire at a truck parking lot near Scott Road and Yale Road destroyed a trailer, four trucks and a car, sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen in Delta, New Westminster and of course Surrey. Nobody was injured in that fire.

One month earlier, on April 10, a massive pile of cars – roughly 60 – at A-Central Used Auto & Truck Parts, at 10675 Scott Rd., was destroyed in what Surrey fires determined to be a suspicious fire. It took 23 firefighters, with eight trucks and more than 700 feet of hose to put that blaze down.

