Surrey firefighters tackle a blaze at a small duplex in the 12600-block of 114 Avenue in Bridgeview on Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters tackle duplex blaze in Bridgeview

No one was injured in the fire, which happened Tuesday in the 12600-block of 114 Avenue

Surrey firefighters extinguished a fire in a small, single-storey duplex in the 12600-block of 114 Avenue in Bridgeview on Tuesday morning.

“It was abandoned at the time,” Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said. “Quite a bit of damage but not much else to report, no injuries or anything like that.”

Wyatt said firefighters were called to the scene at 10:18 a.m. It’s not known what caused the fire. “Witnesses said there was some homeless guy that ran away from the house.”

The investigation continues.


