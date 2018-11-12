Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at Guildford home

The house appeared to be vacant, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene

Surrey firefighters were busy tackling a house fire in Guildford Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m., in the 16000-block of 103rd Avenue.

“They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-storey home,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “The fire appears to have destroyed what was a garage, shop area at the back of the home.”

According to the freelancer, the home appeared to be vacant, on a property slated for redevelopment.

“A second alarm was called bringing approximately 24 firefighters to the scene who worked to extinguish the fire that had spread into the attic of the home,” the freelancer noted.

The blaze led to the closure of 103rd Avenue, east of 160th Street, for several hours Sunday.

There has been no word on any injuries, or a cause of the fire at this point.

More to come.