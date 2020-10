Surrey firefighters attack a blaze in the attic of a large house in North Surrey late Monday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Twenty Surrey firefighters put down an attic fire inside a large two-storey house in the 10000-block of 117th Street near River Road at about 11 a.m. Monday.

A Black Press freelance photographer who was at the scene said all occupants made it out safely and no injuries have been reported. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, which the crews prevented from spreading to other parts of the house.



