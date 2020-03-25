(File photo)

Surrey firefighters 'sounding the alarm' about trucks not in service due to budget

'This leaves us with less Fire Fighters on duty than there were in 1990,' association tweeted

Surrey Fire Fighters Association is “sounding the alarm” about having trucks out of service in North Surrey.

“In the middle of a Provincial state of emergency due to budget constraints, tonight March 25th 2020, we will have four trucks out of service in North Surrey,” the association tweeted on Wednesday afternoon (March 25).

“This leaves us with less Fire Fighters on duty than there were in 1990. Surrey deserves better.”

In December, during budget discussions at Surrey City Hall, Surrey Fire Fighters Association president Mark McRae made a presentation to council that began with 30 seconds of silence.

“You thought that 30 seconds of silence was long. Seconds matter. Seconds matter,” McRae said at the council meeting. “It’s important to share that because as we move forward with this budget the way it’s currently drafted, the time it takes for fire to respond will be negatively impacted.”

He noted that over the last 10 years, more than 100,000 residents have moved into Surrey, yet over that time, “we’ve only added two firefighters on duty to protect them 24 hours a day.”

Delaying resources is going to “place our department further behind,” said McRae.

He noted there are 364 firefighters here in Surrey, which is less than half of Vancouver.

“We know we do more with less year after year.”

More to come…

• RELATED STORY, from December: Here’s what social media is saying about Surrey’s budget.

