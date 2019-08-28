The Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and Surrey Hospice Charity’s Community Thrift Store recently had some “high quality items” stolen from it. (Photo: Facebook.com/CommThrift)

Surrey firefighters seeking donations after ‘high quality items’ stolen from thrift store

Used purses, shoes needed as volunteers prepare for one of the store’s ‘top earning events’

Surrey Fire Service says that some “high quality items” were recently stolen from the charitable society’s Newton thrift store.

In posts to social media, the fire department says that the Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and Surrey Hospice Society’s Community Thrift Store was “recently the target of thieves.”

The store, located at 7138 King George Boulevard, was allegedly broken into after hours, the post says.

The department said the theft happened as volunteers are preparing for one of its “top earning events,” the Purse & Shoe Sale.

“It was disheartening to our volunteers, however will not stop us from raising over $200,000 annually, for two great charities,” the post says.

The thrift store is now looking for donations, such as gently used purses or shoes.

Donations can be dropped off at the store during business hours (Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.). Linens and bedding can be placed in drop-off bins at the store’s side door.

There are also drop-off bins at most fire halls.

According to the charitable society, the thrift store is a “unique partnership” between the Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society that “ensures that all net income of the store is used to benefit the citizens of Surrey.”

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
