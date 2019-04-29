Surrey Fire Service firefighters respond to a fire at Beecher Place in Crescent Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey firefighters respond to fire at Crescent Beach banquet hall

Crews were on scene at approximately 12 p.m. Monday

A fire at Beecher Place in Crescent Beach was quickly contained Monday afternoon.

Five fire trucks responded to the blaze, which was spewing smoke at around noon. The smoke was mostly cleared from the building shortly afterward.

Beecher Place is a banquet hall, which has provided space for weddings, receptions, seminars and meetings. It’s located near the beach, at 12160 Beecher St.

According to the Beecher Place event calendar, there was a celebration of life planned in the facility from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Surrey Fire Service assistant fire chief Chris Keon told PAN that the fire started in the kitchen area, and the exact cause has not yet been determined.

Keon said that nobody was injured, and the banquet hall was empty at the time of the fire. He said the hall sustained some structure and smoke damage.

 

Surrey Fire Service firefighters respond to a fire at Beecher Place in Crescent Beach. (Aaron Hinks photo)

