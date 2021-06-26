Surrey firefighters put out blaze at a sawmill

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Saturday morning (June 26).

Assistant fire chief Ben Dirksen said the department got the call around 9:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire.

The fire was at a sawmill, Riverside Forest Products Inc, near 117th Avenue and 130th Street.

Dirksen said there were no injuries, but Surrey Fire Service will “likely” conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Asked if there were any concerns with the hot weather and heat warning, Dirksen said crews were only on scene for about an hour and have precautions in place.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, a large wheel loader caught fire at the mill “in very close proximity to large piles of sawdust/wood chips as well as the main mill building.”

He added this sawmill was the scene of two other “major” fires in the last decade, with one in 2014 and another in 2011. It was called MacKenzie Mill at the time.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

firefirefighters