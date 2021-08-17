Surrey firefighters help fight wildfires in the Interior

Crew of five left for Logan Lake on Friday

A crew of five Surrey firefighters left for Logan Lake on Friday to join the wildfire fight. (Photo: Surrey Fire Fighters/Twitter)

In a tweet Friday (Aug. 13), it said the five men left Surrey Fire Service Hall 5 at 6 a.m. to head to Logan Lake, west of Kamloops.

“Our thoughts are with all of the fire fighters who work tirelessly to protect life & property and attempt to contain the devastating fires,” reads the tweet.

Today at 0600 a crew of five Surrey Fighters departed Surrey Hall 5 to join the wildfire fight at Logan Lake. Our thoughts are with all of the fire fighters who work tirelessly to protect life & property and attempt to contain the devastating fires. pic.twitter.com/L2fKvLdZiP — Surrey Fire Fighters (@Local1271) August 14, 2021

The District of Logan Lake issued an evacuation order on Thursday and a state of emergency due to the Tremont Creek fire. As of Monday, the evacuation order remained in effect.

According to the BC Wildfire Service as of noon on Tuesday, the Tremont Creek fire remains classified as out of control. and is an estimated 63,980 hectares. The fire was discovered July 12.

As of Monday evening, there were 264 wildfires burning across the province. Since April 1, there have been 1,513.

