Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

‘It was basically extinguished fairly quick,’ Battalion Chief Carl Ens said

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Sixteen Surrey firefighters knocked down a container fire at a salvage yard near Scott Road and Old Yale Road on Thursday morning.

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said a couple containers were on fire beside a white canopy storage area.

“The storage containers are burning heavily but there’s no report of injuries or anything at this point,” he said.

Battalion Chief Carl Ens said it’s not yet known what started the fire.

“It was basically extinguished fairly quick.”

It happened at about 10:30.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

fireSurrey