Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

‘It was basically extinguished fairly quick,’ Battalion Chief Carl Ens said

Sixteen Surrey firefighters knocked down a container fire at a salvage yard near Scott Road and Old Yale Road on Thursday morning.

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas said a couple containers were on fire beside a white canopy storage area.

“The storage containers are burning heavily but there’s no report of injuries or anything at this point,” he said.

Battalion Chief Carl Ens said it’s not yet known what started the fire.

“It was basically extinguished fairly quick.”

It happened at about 10:30.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

fireSurrey

Previous story
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Next story
BREAKING: 2 people shot in Chilliwack; RCMP advising residents to stay inside

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters fight salvage yard fire in North Surrey on Thursday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters douse salvage yard fire in North Surrey

Whalley Little League players at the 2016 provincial championships. (File photo)
Little League provincials at Whalley Athletic Park for 8 days starting Saturday, July 23

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to drugs, weapons charges

Nadir Ibadullah poses for a photo in front of his Surrey home on Thursday, July 14. Ibadullah owns 11 Minis, each of which have their own name. (Photo: Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Surrey man’s collection of 11 Minis attests to big passion for small cars

Pop-up banner image ×