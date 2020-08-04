Surrey firefighters battle several trailer and truck fires at a truck yard at Olsen Road just off Old Yale Road on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

One man was take to Surrey Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation

Surrey firefighters fought several truck and trailer fires shortly five a.m. Tuesday at truck yard at Olsen Road near Old Yale Road near the Pattullo Bridge. One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios said it’s not yet known what caused the fires.

“This is under investigation,” he said. Pegios said two travel trailers were “fully gutted,” two semis were ablaze as well.

“There was one occupant of the travel trailer that suffered smoke inhalation,” he said. “There were three occupants in total, between the two trailers, but only one sustained smoke inhalation. He went to Surrey Memorial Hospital and he’s been released. That was an occupant that lived on the property, took care of the property.

“He’ll be fine,” Pegios said. “We’ve got Emergency Social Services happening for those occupants.”

“It turned out to be no structural other the two travel trailers. There was a house near the property that we were able to protect, keep that uninvolved.”

A big plume of smoke could be seen from a distance as more than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

One man was take to Surrey Memorial Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation

‘We want to help’: As overdose deaths spike, beds lay empty at long-term Surrey rehab centre

John Volken Academy searching for ‘students’ to enlist in two-year residential treatment program

Volunteers sought for Delta food security program

Earthwise Society looking for help as Shared Harvest program expands to serve North Delta

PHOTOS: B.C. Day long weekend on White Rock beach

Hundreds of families gathered at the beach Sunday

Seeds of Change Surrey to launch two new programs

United Way of the Lower Mainland donated $77,000

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs fire ‘out of control’

Blaze grew from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Police lay out details of mental health response in Abbotsford over long weekend

APD officers assist mental health team for three hours yesterday, man sent to hospital with injury

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Most Read