Surrey firefighters battle truck, trailer fires in Brownsville

Surrey firefighters battle several trailer and truck fires at a truck yard at Olsen Road just off Old Yale Road on Tuesday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters fought several truck and trailer fires shortly five a.m. Tuesday at truck yard at Olsen Road near Old Yale Road near the Pattullo Bridge. One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios said it’s not yet known what caused the fires.

“This is under investigation,” he said. Pegios said two travel trailers were “fully gutted,” two semis were ablaze as well.

“There was one occupant of the travel trailer that suffered smoke inhalation,” he said. “There were three occupants in total, between the two trailers, but only one sustained smoke inhalation. He went to Surrey Memorial Hospital and he’s been released. That was an occupant that lived on the property, took care of the property.

“He’ll be fine,” Pegios said. “We’ve got Emergency Social Services happening for those occupants.”

“It turned out to be no structural other the two travel trailers. There was a house near the property that we were able to protect, keep that uninvolved.”

A big plume of smoke could be seen from a distance as more than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze.



