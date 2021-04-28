Surrey firefighters assisting with COVID-19 vaccination effort

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

They’re used to dealing with hot spots, but now Surrey firefighters have been deployed to help put out a different kind of fire.

In a City of Surrey press release issued Wednesday, the city said Surrey Fire Service is providing equipment and personnel to assist Fraser Health in its efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The department has supplied Fraser Health with its mobile command post and training van for use in vaccination clinics.

“In addition to the vaccination program that is administered at fixed locations, the FH mobile clinics have the added advantage of bringing vaccine directly to various hot spots in Surrey,” the release notes.

A number of firefighters have also been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccines. Firefighters have been deployed at a number of Fraser Health immunization sites.

“The Surrey Fire Service is happy to collaborate with Fraser Health in its ongoing vaccination effort,” fire Chief Larry Thomas said in the release.

“SFS has had a long history of helping out beyond our traditional role of fighting fires and this is just another way for us to help protect the people of Surrey.”

Mayor Doug McCallum said he was proud of the effort.

“Getting as many doses into as many arms as possible is vital if we are to beat this pandemic. I urge everyone to take the opportunity to visit a mobile clinic,” he said.

Information bulletins on Fraser Health’s drop-in clinics can be found at https://www.fraserhealth.ca/news#.YImjHJBKjyQ=null&o=ContentDate,Descending

Vaccine registration information can be found at https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/