People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey firefighters assisting with COVID-19 vaccination effort

Some firefighters trained to give administer vaccine

They’re used to dealing with hot spots, but now Surrey firefighters have been deployed to help put out a different kind of fire.

In a City of Surrey press release issued Wednesday, the city said Surrey Fire Service is providing equipment and personnel to assist Fraser Health in its efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The department has supplied Fraser Health with its mobile command post and training van for use in vaccination clinics.

“In addition to the vaccination program that is administered at fixed locations, the FH mobile clinics have the added advantage of bringing vaccine directly to various hot spots in Surrey,” the release notes.

A number of firefighters have also been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccines. Firefighters have been deployed at a number of Fraser Health immunization sites.

SEE ALSO: 900 attend first drop-in vaccination clinic in Fraser Health region

“The Surrey Fire Service is happy to collaborate with Fraser Health in its ongoing vaccination effort,” fire Chief Larry Thomas said in the release.

“SFS has had a long history of helping out beyond our traditional role of fighting fires and this is just another way for us to help protect the people of Surrey.”

Mayor Doug McCallum said he was proud of the effort.

“Getting as many doses into as many arms as possible is vital if we are to beat this pandemic. I urge everyone to take the opportunity to visit a mobile clinic,” he said.

Information bulletins on Fraser Health’s drop-in clinics can be found at https://www.fraserhealth.ca/news#.YImjHJBKjyQ=null&o=ContentDate,Descending

Vaccine registration information can be found at https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization
Next story
Surrey Fire Service reminds residents to be extra cautious as weather warms up

Just Posted

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey firefighters assisting with COVID-19 vaccination effort

Some firefighters trained to give administer vaccine

Fire crews battle a large wildfire north of Highway 1 at Yale Road West in Chilliwack on April 15. The Surrey Fire Service is reminding residents to be extra careful as the weather warms up. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Surrey Fire Service reminds residents to be extra cautious as weather warms up

Drier weather means more chance of accidental brush or grass fires

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey mom asks families to ‘camp out’ at home for COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

File photo
Surrey School District not planning to pull cops out of schools, like Vancouver

Such a move would require ‘careful consideration,’ district spokeswoman says

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, as seen on stores.shopdisney.com/bc/surrey/786.
Surrey’s Disney store to close with all others in Canada: report

‘We haven’t been told anything, other than what we’ve seen on social media,’ store employee says

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Volunteers, a conservation officer and an RCMP officer visit the burnt homeless camp on April 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Volunteers left to cleanup aftermath of fire ‘disaster’ at Chilliwack homeless camp

‘The whole area is a disaster,’ says volunteer of 1,600 square foot area of burnt trash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Abbotsford Law Courts (Photo: Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford man convicted of having 1,700 child-porn images

Keith Thibodeau argued that someone else could have saved the photos on his devices

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Most Read