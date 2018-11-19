Surrey Fire Service to provide non-emergency dispatch services for Port Moody

It’s said the move will bring in more than $9,000 a year for the City of Surrey

Surrey Fire Service runs a dispatch centre, in firehall one, pictured above. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey council voted Monday night to approve a five-year contract that will see Surrey Fire Service (SFS) provide “after hours” non-emergency dispatch services for the City of Port Moody.

It’s expected the contract will bring an additional 150 non-emergency incidents to the SFS dispatch centre annually.

The City of Surrey estimates this new contract will bring in $9,225 in revenue in 2019, which is anticipated to slowly rise annually, to $10,183 in 2023.

Though, those figures could be higher if there are more than 150 calls annually.

According to a corporate report, Port Moody’s interest in the five-year agreement comes after the city entered into a “monthly trial agreement” last August.

The Surrey Fire Service maintains a dispatch centre which provides dispatch services to 39 local governments and regional districts.

In 2017, a total of approximately 84,000 emergency incidents were dispatched through the Surrey Fire Regional Dispatch Centre. Of those, 40,000 were emergency calls for the City of Surrey; the remaining 37,800 were emergencies for our dispatch clients.

The Dispatch Centre also handled over 6,200 “after hours” related calls for the city’s engineering, operations and public safety operations.