Surrey Fire Service responds to fire at Whalley house

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire at a home in Whalley Friday afternoon (Sept. 25).
According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, crews responded to the home, near 132nd Street and 107th Avenue, around 12:20 p.m.
The freelancer added there was “heavy smoke” when crews arrived and 132nd Street was closed for a period.
The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.
More to come.
