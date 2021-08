Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey Fire Service responded with a Hazmat Team to an incident at 10299 Grace Rd. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Surrey Fire Service responded to an incident at Pacific Coast Express (10299 Grace Rd.) Wednesday afternoon with a hazardous material team.

A witness said firefighters were responding to some sort of spill outside of the warehouse. However, Surrey Fire Service told the Now-Leader, there was no threat to the environment or safety.

A private contractor has been hired to clean the scene.