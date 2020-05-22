Surrey fire crews on scene of a fire in a Whalley highrise Friday morning (May 22). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Freelancer on scene says it was on the fourth floor

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire at a Whalley highrise Friday morning (May 22).

The incident happened on the fourth floor of the highrise, located in the 13300-block of 108th Avenue, around 8:30 a.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said “at least” one person was treated by paramedics.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

fireSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control
Next story
Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Just Posted

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

World freestyle skateboarding contest goes from Cloverdale to online

Event, typically held during rodeo weekend, was revamped due to pandemic, say organizers

No rush to reopen for some Semiahmoo Peninsula restaurants

Safety and training paramount for South Surrey/White Rock establishments

Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Freelancer on scene says it was on the fourth floor

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Most Read