Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire at a Whalley highrise Friday morning (May 22).
The incident happened on the fourth floor of the highrise, located in the 13300-block of 108th Avenue, around 8:30 a.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.
The freelancer said “at least” one person was treated by paramedics.
The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.
More to come.
