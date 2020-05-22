Surrey fire crews respond to Whalley highrise fire

Freelancer on scene says it was on the fourth floor

Surrey fire crews on scene of a fire in a Whalley highrise Friday morning (May 22). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service responded to a fire at a Whalley highrise Friday morning (May 22).

The incident happened on the fourth floor of the highrise, located in the 13300-block of 108th Avenue, around 8:30 a.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.

The freelancer said “at least” one person was treated by paramedics.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.



