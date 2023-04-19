Surrey fire crew saves seven puppies from fire

A female dog escaped the fire at 18977 92 Ave when Surrey fire opened the door

A Surrey fire fighter holds one of the saved puppies in Port Kells on April 19, 2023. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)

Surrey fire crews saved seven puppies and a female dog from a structure fire in Port Kells early Wednesday (April 19) after a passerby saw smoke billowing out of the outbuilding and called 911.

The female dog ran out of the smoke-filled structure at 18977 92 Ave. as soon as Surrey firefighters opened the door, said Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie. After putting out the fire, they found seven small puppies.

Animal control came to the scene to care for the dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



