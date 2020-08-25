Family dog Trez went missing in the Fleetwood area. (submitted photo)

Surrey family’s missing therapy dog presumed stolen

‘Our neighbours have seen these guys around before,’ says Tami Huitema

A Surrey family is desperate to find a beloved dog stolen from them.

Tiny Tres, considered a therapy pet by the family, went missing last Thursday morning (Aug. 20) in the Fleetwood area, near their townhouse complex at 162nd Street and 83rd Avenue.

“He was put out in the morning and I went to look for him later, and he wasn’t there,” said Tami Huitema. “Our neighbour in the complex caught people basically chasing him down the dead end, and then walking back with him in their arms, and we haven’t seen him since.”

The dog belongs to Huitema’s boyfriend, Rob Alton.

“This dog is very important to my stepson because it helps him immensely with his anxiety and stress,” Huitema explained.

“He’s not a registered therapy dog, but Tres is to him,” she added. “He provides a lot of therapy for our whole family, actually. My stepfather just died on Saturday, and I would have loved to have him home with me, to comfort me too, but he’s not. He’s the best dog ever.”

Huitema hopes surveillance video and still photos will help track down those who grabbed Tres, and she’s offering a reward for his return.

“He’s so small, and my biggest fear is that he’s not being taken care of,” she said.

“The video and (photos) we gave to the cops aren’t great – you can maybe identify what they’re wearing. We’ve put up posters all over Fleetwood and the Facebook posts have been shared hundreds of times…. Our neighbours have seen these guys around before.”

(SCROLL DOWN TO SEE PHOTO)

Tres, a four-year-old Chihuahua, is white with three brown spots – hence his name, which is “three” in Spanish. If found, call 604-838-9830 or email oboy_oboy@hotmail.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Dogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Photo of dog-theft suspect from surveillance video.

Previous story
Shut us down, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government
Next story
UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital involves single patient

Just Posted

Surrey family’s missing therapy dog presumed stolen

‘Our neighbours have seen these guys around before,’ says Tami Huitema

Three men charged after string of catalytic converter thefts in Surrey

Trio charged with 13 offences related to thefts that happened between March and July

Double-decker buses coming to South Surrey streets Sept. 7

TransLink says route changes follow ‘extensive consultation’

Whalley homecoming for baseball pro Kevin Nicholson

Former San Diego Padres player remembers the ‘surreal’ summer of 2000 and the one home run he hit

Annual Clovie Awards’ silent auction moved online

Awards ceremony set for Sept. 16 at Northview Golf Country Club

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital involves single patient

Fraser Health added Langley Memorial to its outbreak lists Tuesday, Aug. 25

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

Most Read