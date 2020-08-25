Surrey family’s missing therapy dog presumed stolen

‘Our neighbours have seen these guys around before,’ says Tami Huitema

A Surrey family is desperate to find a beloved dog stolen from them.

Tiny Tres, considered a therapy pet by the family, went missing last Thursday morning (Aug. 20) in the Fleetwood area, near their townhouse complex at 162nd Street and 83rd Avenue.

“He was put out in the morning and I went to look for him later, and he wasn’t there,” said Tami Huitema. “Our neighbour in the complex caught people basically chasing him down the dead end, and then walking back with him in their arms, and we haven’t seen him since.”

The dog belongs to Huitema’s boyfriend, Rob Alton.

“This dog is very important to my stepson because it helps him immensely with his anxiety and stress,” Huitema explained.

“He’s not a registered therapy dog, but Tres is to him,” she added. “He provides a lot of therapy for our whole family, actually. My stepfather just died on Saturday, and I would have loved to have him home with me, to comfort me too, but he’s not. He’s the best dog ever.”

Huitema hopes surveillance video and still photos will help track down those who grabbed Tres, and she’s offering a reward for his return.

“He’s so small, and my biggest fear is that he’s not being taken care of,” she said.

“The video and (photos) we gave to the cops aren’t great – you can maybe identify what they’re wearing. We’ve put up posters all over Fleetwood and the Facebook posts have been shared hundreds of times…. Our neighbours have seen these guys around before.”

Tres, a four-year-old Chihuahua, is white with three brown spots – hence his name, which is “three” in Spanish. If found, call 604-838-9830 or email oboy_oboy@hotmail.com.



