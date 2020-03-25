A view of Surrey’s city hall, in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey extends annual flat water, sewer payment date due to COVID-19

Mayor says council is reviewing all options on how to ‘help ease the burden’ for citizens

The City of Surrey announced a 90-day extension for its annual flat water and sewer payment.

The new payment date is now July 2, 2020, according a release from the city Wednesday (March 25).

Mayor Doug McCallum said the impact of COVID-19 is “extensive, and the financial challenges are being felt by all.”

He said council is “reviewing all of our options in how we can help ease the burden for our citizens during these times.”

READ ALSO: McCallum announces Surrey-run daycares, day camps will be shut down, March 19, 2020

Starting on March 20, the city created a call centre to direct inquires that would normally take place at city hall. This way, clients won’t have to come into city hall to conduct business.

The number to call is 604-591-4086.

People can also send in digital permits through permitapplication@surrey.ca.

READ ALSO: Delta pushes deadline to pay utility fees, March 20, 2020

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit surreynowleader.com/tag/coronavirus.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
