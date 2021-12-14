Surrey events to get recovery cash

Twenty fairs, festivals, and events in Surrey will be getting government cash to help get them back on track.
Mike Starchuk, Surrey-Cloverdale MLA, said recovery funding will be given out to Surrey-based organizations to help them resume their events safely.
“The pandemic has made it clear how important our melas and festivals have been to community building,” Starchuk said in a press release. “This government investment will help enable people to safely connect with one another while enjoying key community events and supporting local businesses in these tough times.”
Organizations benefiting from the funding include: Punjabi Mela, $89,700; Surrey Canada Day, $120,000; Surrey Fusion Festival, $190,000; Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, $250,000, among several others. (See end of story for full list.)
The 20 Surrey fairs, festivals, and events were among 680 events across B.C. that received money.
The B.C. Government handed out almost $30 million in grants. Grants were given out in an amount up to 20 per cent of an event’s budget, capped at $250K.
Eligible expenses included things like health and safety systems, operating costs, rental costs, marketing costs, and labour costs.
“Successful recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their event, as well as strong local or regional support.”
Full list of Surrey events benefiting from funding:
2022 VGC Goalball Grand Slam: $24,000
African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance: $50,344
BC Junior Development Track & Field Championships 2022: $8,025
Canadian Tire WickFest Fuelled by Gatorade (Women’s Hockey Festival): $60,500
Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair: $250,000
Food Truck Wars: $19,160
FVDED in the Park Music Festival: $100,000
Hopwired Festival: $ 7,500
Music and Meditation Festival 2022:$ 5,000
Party for the Planet: $50,000
Punjabi Mela: $89,700
Surrey Canada Day: $120,000
Surrey Fusion Festival: $190,000
Surrey Holiday Spotlights: $60,000
Surrey Pride Festival: $8,780
Surrey Spark Festival: $67,297
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival: $60,000
The World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships: $13,600
Umbro Challenge Cup (Football): $17,800
White Rock Concerts: 2021 – 2022 Concert Season: $16,106
