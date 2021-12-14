Surrey events to get recovery cash

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo in this undated image. Mike Starchuk recently announced several Surrey events will receive thousands of dollars in government funding, including the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)

Twenty fairs, festivals, and events in Surrey will be getting government cash to help get them back on track.

Mike Starchuk, Surrey-Cloverdale MLA, said recovery funding will be given out to Surrey-based organizations to help them resume their events safely.

“The pandemic has made it clear how important our melas and festivals have been to community building,” Starchuk said in a press release. “This government investment will help enable people to safely connect with one another while enjoying key community events and supporting local businesses in these tough times.”

Organizations benefiting from the funding include: Punjabi Mela, $89,700; Surrey Canada Day, $120,000; Surrey Fusion Festival, $190,000; Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, $250,000, among several others. (See end of story for full list.)

The 20 Surrey fairs, festivals, and events were among 680 events across B.C. that received money.

The B.C. Government handed out almost $30 million in grants. Grants were given out in an amount up to 20 per cent of an event’s budget, capped at $250K.

Eligible expenses included things like health and safety systems, operating costs, rental costs, marketing costs, and labour costs.

“Successful recipients demonstrated the economic and social benefits of their event, as well as strong local or regional support.”

Full list of Surrey events benefiting from funding:

2022 VGC Goalball Grand Slam: $24,000

African Heritage Festival of Music and Dance: $50,344

BC Junior Development Track & Field Championships 2022: $8,025

Canadian Tire WickFest Fuelled by Gatorade (Women’s Hockey Festival): $60,500

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair: $250,000

Food Truck Wars: $19,160

FVDED in the Park Music Festival: $100,000

Hopwired Festival: $ 7,500

Music and Meditation Festival 2022:$ 5,000

Party for the Planet: $50,000

Punjabi Mela: $89,700

Surrey Canada Day: $120,000

Surrey Fusion Festival: $190,000

Surrey Holiday Spotlights: $60,000

Surrey Pride Festival: $8,780

Surrey Spark Festival: $67,297

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival: $60,000

The World Round-Up Freestyle Skateboarding Championships: $13,600

Umbro Challenge Cup (Football): $17,800

White Rock Concerts: 2021 – 2022 Concert Season: $16,106



