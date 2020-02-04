Surrey Fire Service on scene of a duplex fire near 89th Avenue and 140th Street Tuesday morning (Feb. 4, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey emergency crews respond to duplex fire in Whalley

Nobody found inside the home, Surrey Fire Service says

Surrey Fire Service says crews are still working to extinguish a fire in a duplex.

The call came in for a residential fire near 89th Avenue and 140th Street just after 8 a.m., said assistant fire chief Dave Burns. He said there was “heavy fire” when the department arrived on scene.

“It’s mostly knocked down, but they’re still working on hotspots,” said Burns, adding that it was a two-alarm fire with about 25 firefighters.

Burns said crews didn’t find anyone inside the home, and there were no reports of injuries.

There is damage to both units in the duplex, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

READ ALSO: Woman escapes Surrey duplex fire, Jan. 16, 2020


