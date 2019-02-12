Surrey elevator exec’s severance gets a lift

Benedikt Thoma sought damages for breach of contract after losing job with Schaefer Elevator Components

A former vice-president of Schaefer Elevator Components Inc. saw his severance taken to a higher level after suing his former employer in B.C. Supreme Court.

Benedikt Thoma sought damages for breach of contract after losing his job with the elevator company, with which he worked from September 2013 to October 2017. He was paid six months’ salary, which he argued was not sufficient nor in accord with his contract.

Thoma was vice-president of Schaefer, a Canadian subsidiary of a German company that manufactures components for elevators, and had been hired to set up and run a production facility for the company in Surrey.

When Schaefer terminated his contract it paid Thoma $48,000, amounting to six months’ base salary.

Justice Paul Riley concluded Thoma is entitled to $79,526.74 in damages — $25,000 for unpaid bonuses, $3,859.70 for unpaid vehicle expenses, $20,390.18 for medical and dental expenses and MSP premiums, and $30,276.86 for accrued vacation leave.



