SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

At least two Surrey First councillors are eyeing the mayor’s chair, while Rasode and McCallum won’t rule out a run

From left: Surrey First Councillors Bruce Hayne and Tom Gill are considering a mayoral run, while former mayor Doug McCallum and former Surrey councillor Barinder Rasode aren’t ruling out a shot at the top seat.

Surrey will elect a new mayor this fall.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner revealed she wouldn’t be seeking re-election, saying she has “thought long and hard about this” and that “now is the right time to dedicate more time to my family and friends.”

This comes on the same evening as the reigning Surrey First party’s AGM Tuesday night. The party has held all nine council seats since 2011.

Last September, Hepner told the Now-Leader she intended to seek re-election in this year’s civic election. But she took a sharp turn Tuesday night, announcing her decision not to run.

No Surrey First councillors have officially thrown their hat in the ring yet, but two tell the Now-Leader they’re eyeing the mayor’s chair.

Councillor Tom Gill, who has served on council since 2005, said he is “considering it.”

“I am most definitely interested in looking at this opportunity,” Gill told the Now-Leader. “I think there’s many things to look at both in terms of what’s in the best interest of the team and what’s in the best interest of my family and myself.”

Wednesday morning, Gill said no changes to Surrey First’s directors were made during Tuesday night’s AGM. He wouldn’t confirm if voters could expect Surrey First to run a full slate of eight councillors and a mayoral candidate.

“I think we haven’t got to that point in terms of what the intent is,” Gill said. “Certainly, I can tell you in the next few weeks we’re going to be ironing that out…. and what a mayoral candidate may look like.”

He added: “We’re running short on time, we’ll be making decisions shortly.”

Second-term Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne, first elected in 2011, won’t rule out a mayoral run either.

Hayne told the Now-Leader that “quite a few people” have asked that question, adding, “certainly, I’m thinking about it.”

In the 2014 civic election, Hepner received 50,782 votes — nearly double that of her nearest opponent.

Safe Surrey Coalition’s Doug McCallum and One Surrey’s Barinder Rasode were far behind, with 28,010 and 21,335 respectively.

Rasode, who split from Surrey First ahead of the 2014 civic election to run as a mayoral candidate, told the Now-Leader last Thursday she hasn’t ruled out another attempt at landing the mayor’s seat.

“I’ve continued to be engaged with the community,” she said Thursday when asked of her intentions. “I certainly enjoyed my time working with the residents in moving important issues forward at the City of Surrey. At this point I’m not ruling it out, but I haven’t made a final decision.”

Former mayor McCallum, meantime, told the Now-Leader last Monday there is a “10 to 15 per cent” chance he’ll take another shot at the mayor’s chair this fall, but that he has yet to decide.

Will Watts return?

Rumours are swirling that former mayor Dianne Watts may seek a comeback.

On Tuesday, she laughed the rumours off as just that.

“No, I’m not running for mayor,” she told the Now-Leader. “Lots of rumours going around.”

The former leader of Surrey left after three terms as mayor.

She had previously called for a nine-year term limit for city council members and said she wouldn’t serve more that that herself — and stuck to her word.

“As in every book, there comes a time to turn the page and to end a chapter. And I feel that I have completed this chapter in my life and it’s time to pass the torch,” Watts said in 2014. “Every great city has a vibrant downtown core with iconic architecture that will stand the test of time. The vision, the transformation and building a city from the ground up most definitely takes vision and steadfast determination.”

Watts was first elected in 1996 as a councillor under former mayor Doug McCallum. Leading up to the 2005 election, Watts had a very public spat with McCallum over charges of bullying. She made political history when she defeated McCallum and became the city’s first female mayor in 2005.

She later formed Surrey First, which swept all of the council seats in the 2011 election, ousting longtime councillor and former mayor Bob Bose.

After leaving the mayor’s chair, Watts landed a federal seat, as a Conservative MP for South Surrey-White Rock in 2015 after then-MP Russ Hiebert announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

But she resigned that seat last September to run for leader of the BC Liberal Party.

She was unsuccessful in that bid in early February, when Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson won the leadership race.

New slates materialize

Meantime, two new slates have materialized so far this year: Surrey Community Alliance (SCA) and People First Surrey.

Doug Elford, president of SCA, says he’s mulling a run at the mayor’s chair, but told the Now-Leader the party is not yet sure if they’ll produce a mayoral candidate.

People First Surrey’s Rajesh Jayaprakash told the Now-Leader it’s “too early to say” if that party will have a mayoral candidate.

Just over 100,000 people cast a ballot in Surrey in the 2014 civic election, up from 70,253 in 2011.

Out of 287,940 eligible Surrey voters, the city said 101,558 cast a ballot – a 35.3 per cent voter turnout.

That is up from 2008 and 2011 elections, which saw a 24.1 per cent and 25 per cent turnout respectively, but is close to the 2005 civic election where Dianne Watts defeated then-mayor Doug McCallum. That race saw 35.1 per cent of the electorate turn out to vote.

Surrey residents head to the polls on Oct. 20.