Surrey duo facing charges after ‘property crime spree’ in Vancouver

Police say Patrick Kensick, Ashley Smith were arrested once they returned to Surrey

Surrey RCMP say a man and woman are facing multiple charges after a “property crime spree” that included a break-and-enter at a Vancouver home.

Patrick Kenswick and Ashley Smith, both of Surrey, are known to police, Surrey RCMP said in a release Wednesday (March 4).

On Feb. 29, police said, officers from the Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team were in Vancouver as part of an investigation “targeting multi-jurisdictional property crime.”

While officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, Kensick and Smith were found “operating a stolen vehicle” that was used in a residential break-and-enter in Vancouver, Surrey RCMP said.

Police said when Kensick and Smith returned to Surrey, they were arrest “without incident.”

Evidence of the break-and-enter, police said, was found in the vehicle.

Kensick, police said, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breaking and entering with intent to commit and indictable offence.

Smith is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of stolen identification and credit card information, according to Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said the detachment is working with the Vancouver Police Department on the break-and-enter.

“Individuals engaged in property crimes will often strike multiple jurisdictions,” said Staff Sergeant Ryan Element of the Surrey RCMP.

“Our Property Crime Target Team works collaboratively with other police agencies to target prolific offenders, improving safety across the Lower Mainland.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

