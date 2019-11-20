Dolat Jiwani, 80, of Surrey was killed in this crash in Newton on July 15, 2017, at 132nd Street and 72nd Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey drunk driver gets 32 months in prison for killing grandma, injuring girl

Shavin Reynold Singh, 31, is also prohibited from driving for four years

A Surrey drunk driver who left the scene of a fatal crash to chase after his dog has been sentenced to 32 months in prison and is also prohibited from driving for four years.

Shavin Reynold Singh, 31, pleaded guilty on July 30 in Surrey provincial court to impaired driving causing death in the case of 80-year-old Dolat Jiwani, and impaired driving causing bodily harm for injuring her teen-aged granddaughter, who suffered broken bones and burns.

Singh smashed into their car with his SUV at 129 km/h in the middle of an intersection in Newton. It happened on July 15, 2017 at 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street, where the posted speed limit is 50 km/h.

Judge Peter La Prairie sentenced Singh on Nov. 13. The Crown had called for a prison term of two-and-a-half to three years and also argued for a driving prohibition of three or four years, while Singh’s defence lawyer sought a sentence of two years less a day to two-and-a-half years in prison.

La Prairie heard that Singh drank five “squeeze” watermelon vodka drinks before driving, downing his last one just 10 minutes before the crash. Witnesses reported seeing the Dodge he was driving speeding, and swerving in and out of traffic. He was on his way to a pet store, to buy a dog leash. He left the scene after the crash, to chase after his dog when it ran away. Jiwani died on the spot.

Singh already had three immediate roadside driving prohibitions – a one day, a three day and a 90 day – and also had a history of failing to stay at the scene of a crash and driving without a licence, which he has never held. He was prohibited from driving, by court order, at the time of the fatal crash.

The court heard that upon his arrest, Singh told police he learned to drive by watching video games.


