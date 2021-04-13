Surrey drugstores seeking relaxation of spacing rules ‘a challenge,’ councillor says

‘Obviously we need pharmacies but it seems to me that we are getting an awful lot of applications,’ Brenda Locke says

Surrey city council has approved yet another variance permit for a drug store operator to reduce its minimum separation requirement from other drug stores and methadone dispensaries from 400 metres to 32 metres.

Crombie Property Holdings Ltd.’s application to relocate a small-scale drug store in the existing building at 10388 City Parkway was approved Monday. It’s the latest in a string of similar requests that have received council’s approval.

Councillor Brenda Locke said this has become “a challenge” and asked city staff for a report into the trend.

“Obviously we need pharmacies but it seems to me that we are getting an awful lot of applications,” she said.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

City CouncilCity of Surrey