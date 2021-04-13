Surrey drugstores seeking relaxation of spacing rules ‘a challenge,’ councillor says

Surrey city council has approved yet another variance permit for a drug store operator to reduce its minimum separation requirement from other drug stores and methadone dispensaries from 400 metres to 32 metres.
Crombie Property Holdings Ltd.’s application to relocate a small-scale drug store in the existing building at 10388 City Parkway was approved Monday. It’s the latest in a string of similar requests that have received council’s approval.
Councillor Brenda Locke said this has become “a challenge” and asked city staff for a report into the trend.
“Obviously we need pharmacies but it seems to me that we are getting an awful lot of applications,” she said.
