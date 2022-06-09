Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

Surrey drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

Milad Faud Herbert sentenced to two years plus one day in prison

A man convicted of one count of trafficking in fentanyl in Surrey has been sentenced to two years plus one day in federal prison.

The offence date was Feb. 12, 2020, near a Surrey SkyTrain station, where Herbert sold a flap of “side,” or methamphetamine, for $15 to an undercover cop. The court heard the sample analyzed by Health Canada contained fentanyl.

Justice Kenneth Ball, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, also ordered for Milad Faud Herbert a mandatory 10-year firearms weapons ban and ordered him to provide a DNA sample to the government.

“Fentanyl has been described as a scourge on our civilization,” Ball said in his reasons for sentence. “One of the aggravating factors in this case was that apparently Mr. Herbert did not know what he was selling. This is because he was represented the substance he was selling as methamphetamine. If someone had used it as methamphetamine, they would likely be dead today, given that the ingestion of a very small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.

“Mr. Herbert does not need to be here again,” Ball said. “There are all kinds of positive things he can do with his life and I hope he will do them.”

READ ALSO: Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

READ ALSO: 2.5-gram threshold for decriminalized drugs ‘a floor not a ceiling,’ B.C. minister pledges

READ ALSO: For decriminalization to save lives, users need to be able to carry more drugs: B.C. advocates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Criminal JusticefentanylSurrey

Previous story
Torched ‘Community Cupboard’ destroys ‘a very positive thing’ outside Surrey church
Next story
Jeannie Kanakos not running for another term on Delta council

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster
Surrey drug dealer gets federal time for selling $15 flap that contained fentanyl

The Clayton Heights senior boys rugby team and coaching staff celebrate their gold medal win at the B.C. high school provincial championships June 4 in Abbotsford. (Photo submitted: Bruce Dayton)
Clayton Heights wins gold

Wild Moccasin Dancers, shown performing at Surrey Fusion Festival in 2019, will be part of the 2022 National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration returns to Surrey’s Holland Park on June 21

John Aldag chats to the “Cloverdale Reporter’ in 2019. Aldag is now promoting Bill C-23, the Historic Places of Canada Act. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
MP John Aldag advocates for act to protect heritage sites