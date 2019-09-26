Photo by Tom Zytaruk, Surrey Now-Leader

Surrey driver who killed two women, injured third to be sentenced Thursday

Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, died and Olivia Kilian, 22, was injured

A Surrey driver who killed two women and badly injured a third when he lost control of his Jeep Cherokee at 167 km/h and smashed head-on into their car will be sentenced in Surrey provincial court on Thursday morning.

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, already had a lengthy record for bad driving when the fatal Nov. 4, 2018 crash happened on 88th Avenue during a rain storm.

Judge Patricia Stark is scheduled to sentence him at 9:30 a.m. He pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in May.

Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, both of Abbotsford, died as a result of their injuries in the crash. Olivia Kilian, 22, was injured.

More than 100 people attended his sentencing hearing in late August, hearing heart-rending victim impact statements.

Crown prosecutor Winston Sayson argued for 22 to 24 months prison, less a day, to be served concurrent on all three counts, followed by 18 to 24 months probation. Defence lawyer Marvin Stern argued for a sentence of one year to 15 months.

Dhillon was killed immediately by multiple and catastrophic blunt force injuries. Nagata died later in hospital, of blunt force injuries. Survivor Olivia Kilian suffered a shattered spleen, liver and brain damage. Karvouniaris was left with small scrapes and redness on his right wrist.

homelessphoto

Sarah Dhillon, 50

homelessphoto

Paige Nagata, 19

Noting Karvouniaris’ driving history, Sayson said the “question that screams to be answered is how many times does the accused need to be told to stop speeding?”

The crash happened at 88th Avenue, near 134th Street, when Karvouniaris’ Jeep Cherokee during extremely heavy rain conditions leapt a centre median and smashed head-on into Dhillon’s Ford Escape.

According to court records, prior to this fatal crash Karvouniaris had a lengthy list of traffic violation charges for speeding in a playground in Surrey, speeding in Vancouver, Whistler and Langley, driving while using an electronic device in Vancouver, entering an intersection on a red light in Vancouver, and violating a restriction on his driver’s licence in Surrey.

“The question that screams to be answered is how many times does the accused need to be told to stop speeding,” Crown prosecutor Winston Sayson said.

Sayson said the young man has “demonstrated significant remorse and sorrow for the carnage he caused.”

More to come…


