Surrey driver who killed two Abby women, injured third to be sentenced today

A Surrey man who pleaded guilty in connection with a car crash that killed two women in Surrey and seriously injured a third is expected to be sentenced in Surrey provincial court today.

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in May. Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, both of Abbotsford, died as a result of their injuries in the Nov. 4, 2018 crash that also injured Olivia Kilian.

Crown prosecutor Winston Sayson arguing for 22 to 24 months prison, less a day, to be served concurrent on all three counts, followed by 18 to 24 months probation. — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

More than 100 people here, not counting overflow rooms. #SURREYBC — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

Ford Escape driver Sarah Dillon killed immediately by multiple and catastrophic blunt force injuries. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

Paige Nagata died later in hospital, of blunt force injuries. Survivor Olivia Kilian suffered a shattered spleen, liver and brain damage. #SurreyBC — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

Karvouniaris was left with small scrapes and redness on his right wrist. #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

Crown noted Karvouniaris had lengthy driving record prior to crash. Sayson: "The question that screams to be answered is how many times does the accused need to be told to stop speeding?" #surreybc — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) August 29, 2019

The crash happened at 88th Avenue, near 134th Street, when Karvouniaris’ Jeep Cherokee crossed a centre median and struck Dhillon’s Ford Escape head-on.

According to court records, prior to this fatal crash Karvouniaris had a lengthy list of traffic violation charges for speeding in a playground in Surrey, speeding in Vancouver, Whistler and Langley, driving while using an electronic device in Vancouver, entering an intersection on a red light in Vancouver, and violating a restriction on his driver’s licence in Surrey.

Markita Kaulius, whose 22-year-old daughter Kassandra was killed by a drunk driver in Surrey in 2011, told the Now-Leader she plans to be at Thursday’s sentencing hearing with family members of Karvouniaris’s victims.

She said Kilian, the survivor, suffered “permanent life-changing injuries,” among them three strokes.

Kaulius said the victims’ families are “very disappointed” that the Crown is seeking a sentence of two years.

“I’m totally disgusted,” she said.

Sarah Dhillon

Paige Nagata



