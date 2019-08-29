Photo by Tom Zytaruk

Surrey driver who killed two Abby women, injured third to be sentenced today

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, has lengthy list of traffic violation charges

A Surrey man who pleaded guilty in connection with a car crash that killed two women in Surrey and seriously injured a third is expected to be sentenced in Surrey provincial court today.

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in May. Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, both of Abbotsford, died as a result of their injuries in the Nov. 4, 2018 crash that also injured Olivia Kilian.

The crash happened at 88th Avenue, near 134th Street, when Karvouniaris’ Jeep Cherokee crossed a centre median and struck Dhillon’s Ford Escape head-on.

READ ALSO: Man pleads guilty to Surrey crash that killed two Abbotsford women

READ ALSO: Abbotsford maternity nurse identified as victim of fatal crash in Surrey

According to court records, prior to this fatal crash Karvouniaris had a lengthy list of traffic violation charges for speeding in a playground in Surrey, speeding in Vancouver, Whistler and Langley, driving while using an electronic device in Vancouver, entering an intersection on a red light in Vancouver, and violating a restriction on his driver’s licence in Surrey.

Markita Kaulius, whose 22-year-old daughter Kassandra was killed by a drunk driver in Surrey in 2011, told the Now-Leader she plans to be at Thursday’s sentencing hearing with family members of Karvouniaris’s victims.

She said Kilian, the survivor, suffered “permanent life-changing injuries,” among them three strokes.

Kaulius said the victims’ families are “very disappointed” that the Crown is seeking a sentence of two years.

“I’m totally disgusted,” she said.

homelessphoto

Sarah Dhillon

homelessphoto

Paige Nagata


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Trial by jury for defendants in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Just Posted

Surrey’s anti-gang unit targets 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Free breakfast at Surrey sandwich shop on Sept. 3

Franchisee Rob Mackay opened Big Star in the Central City area in 2017

Nine businesses abuzz about Surrey Environment & Business Awards nominations

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the guest speaker at Sept. 17 event

Surrey RCMP need help to find missing woman

Krystal Ferguson, 39, has been missing since Aug. 16

Surrey driver who killed two Abby women, injured third to be sentenced today

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, has lengthy list of traffic violation charges

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 29

Events and community listings for North Delta

Trial by jury for defendants in Fraser Valley chicken catching abuse case

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack company face charges in connection with 2017 undercover activist video

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

Drowning man plucked from Fraser River by alert boaters

Hope resident screamed for help as man carried swiftly down river

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Canadian health officials on alert after reports of vaping illnesses in the U.S.

U.S. says 193 people in 22 states had contracted severe respiratory illnesses after vaping

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Don’t. Drivers who ignore the warning will pay a high price

Most Read