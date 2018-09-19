Surrey district cop station closed by sewer backup

People seeking criminal records checks and other services can get help at any of the other stations

A rendering of a light rail car along 104th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: TransLink) A rendering of a light rail car along 104th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: TransLink)

The Surrey RCMP’s district office serving Guildford and Fleetwood remains closed due to a sewer main break during preparatory work on the LRT line that resulted in a backup at the station, which is located at 10395 148th Street.

“At this point it is still closed for repairs and whatever needs to be done,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig. “Our policing service has not been affected by the closure.”

Greig said people seeking criminal records checks and other services can get help at any of the other stations.

The Central City/Whalley district office at 10720 King George Blvd. is the closest.

