A rendering of a light rail car along 104th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: TransLink) A rendering of a light rail car along 104th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: TransLink)

Surrey district cop station closed by sewer backup

People seeking criminal records checks and other services can get help at any of the other stations

The Surrey RCMP’s district office serving Guildford and Fleetwood remains closed due to a sewer main break during preparatory work on the LRT line that resulted in a backup at the station, which is located at 10395 148th Street.

“At this point it is still closed for repairs and whatever needs to be done,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig. “Our policing service has not been affected by the closure.”

Greig said people seeking criminal records checks and other services can get help at any of the other stations.

The Central City/Whalley district office at 10720 King George Blvd. is the closest.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa
Next story
Details released for controversial Cloverdale supportive housing project

Just Posted

Tenants fighting ‘renovictions’ at Cloverdale apartment building

Renters at Kolumbia Garden are hoping to stop eviction notices

All-candidates meetings: In Surrey, civic election candidates have their say starting Sept. 25

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 20

Surrey woman’s ‘tell-all’ book meant to help those struggling with domestic violence

Second book details abusive marriage, how people failed her

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 19 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, plays and more in our weekly calendar

Giant-Hawk name swap for Major Midget League hockey teams

League leaders last year, Valley West squad starts season on the road this weekend

64 cats seized from ‘bad situation’ now in BC SPCA care

The surrender is part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation with BC SPCA Special Constable

‘Furry-tail’ ending for cat family rescued from under B.C. bridge

A special mewment for the kittens, soon to be sent to Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven

Housing slowdown forecast to cool B.C. economy

Conference Board says pipeline, trade uncertainty affecting investment

B.C. hockey product eyes shot at Olympic spot with China

Fletcher is one of 24 who travelled to Shenzhen, China for the first official Olympic dev camp.

Are you feeling lazy? That’s OK – it’s just science

UBC study shows that humans are hardwired to prefer being sloth-like

LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

The B.C. girl was killed in a Burnaby park last July

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington in search of a way to bridge divide

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Most Read