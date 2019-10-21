Surrey developer says second Central City office tower doesn’t need to be taller

Application for second 25-storey tower at mall sent back to staff by Surrey council for being ‘way too low’

An artist’s rendering of a proposed highrise at the corner of 100th Avenue and King George Boulevard. The rendering is from the viewpoint of the Expo Line, looking southeast. (Image: City of Surrey)

After being directed by city council to heighten a proposed 25-storey officer tower at Central City mall, a developer has come back saying there isn’t market demand to warrant an increase.

If the development ultimately moves forward, it would be the first phase of a “multi-phased intensification and redevelopment master plan” for the whole Central City all property.

In a report to council, city staff note that the City Centre area is currently underserved with quality office space as demand exceeds supply.

Envisioned is a 25-storey office tower on the southeast corner (100th Avenue and King George Boulevard) of the Central City Mall in City Centre. On the opposite corner of the Central City Mall site is the original Central City tower, which is 25 storeys as well.

But on Sept. 16, city council voted unanimously to refer the initial application back to stay, with Mayor Doug McCallum stating that 25 storeys was “way too low” for City Centre.

The mayor said at the time that he had “a number of concerns” about the proposal.

“Our City Centre has been developed with high-rise towers in it. We encourage everyone to build in our City Centre, but we want to see highrises. This is not a highrise development,” McCallum remarked.

Then, in a report to council on Monday (Oct. 21), Blackwood Partners Management Corporation indicated that based on market study analysis, it is “unlikely that it will be possible to secure sufficient pre-leasing commitments to support the development of a larger office tower.”

Surrey council will once again vote on the application on Oct. 21.

The proposed office tower would include 567,114 square feet of commercial office space and 16,168 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space fronting King George Boulevard, Old Yale Road and future City Parkway.

It’s expected the development would provide workspace for 3,500 people.

While the proposed density complies with the city’s Official Community Plan and City Centre Plan, it requires council’s blessing to rezone the site.

A city report says the proposal, which is 656 feet from King George SkyTrain Station, “conforms” to the goal of achieving highrise, high-density, mixed-use development around SkyTrain stations.

Office and commercial uses, according to the report, will “help diversify the city’s tax base, allow people to live in proximity to where they work, and increases vibrancy in the City Centre.”

The proposal includes five levels of underground parking, for a total of 982 parking stalls. It will also include electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and EV-ready parking spaces.

If the entire mall redevelopment goes ahead, the developer envisions multiple mid-rise and high rise office and residential towers on the property. Each phase will be subject to rezoning and development permit applications.

-Files from Lauren Collins

