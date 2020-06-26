Surrey, Delta, local First Nations receive $142K in emergency preparedness funding

Semiahmoo and Tsawwassen First Nations get roughly $46,000 each

The provincial government has announced more than $4 million in funding for emergency preparedness for local governments and First Nations. (Cariboo Regional District Facebook photo)

Surrey is one of more than 100 local governments and First Nations receiving emergency preparedness funding.

The City of Surrey is receiving $25,000 for improvements “through enhanced communications, training and equipment” for its emergency operations centre.

Semiahmoo First Nation is receiving roughly $46,000 for two projects: $24,640 for modernization equipment and supplies and $22,602 for training and equipment for its emergency operations centre.

Tsawwassen First Nation is receiving about $46,000 as well, with $21,421 for its emergency support services kit, orientation and training and $24,770 for a communications project for its emergency operations centre.

The City of Delta is receiving $25,000 for damage assessment strategy and training videos for its emergency operations centre.

The local funding is just some of the $4.2 million being invested throughout the province’s nearly $69.5-million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The ministry said the funding is meant to support emergency support services that provide “short-term, essential supports” to British Columbians impacted by disasters.

“In B.C., local and First Nations governments lead the initial response to emergencies and disasters in their communities, and this funding will help give them the tools necessary to make sure everyone in B.C. impacted by an emergency is looked after and kept as safe as possible,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

CEPF’s funding is administered through the Union of British Columbian Municipalities, which is divided into seven “streams”: flood-risk assessment, flood mapping and flood-mitigation planning; emergency support services; emergency operations centres and training; structural flood mitigation; evacuation routes; Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training; and volunteer composite fire departments equipment and training.



