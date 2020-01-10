Surrey deals with snow day

A man rides their bike through the snow at 152nd Street and 64th Avenue Friday morning (Jan. 10, 2020). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

An overnight snowfall in Lower Mainland has proved to be a slippery commute for Surrey drivers Friday morning (Jan. 10).

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver.

Between five to 25 centimetres of snowfall is expected to accumulate by noon Friday depending on elevation.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is producing snow over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this morning,” the weather agency reports.

The City of Surrey’s snow-clearing crews were prepped with thousands of tonnes of salt, and on online snow plow tracker for residents to see which are the priority roads to be cleared.

An online tool the City of Surrey launched last winter is continuing this year. It allows residents to keep tabs on where snow trucks are and to see which roads have been plowed.

See it for yourself at 511portal.com/surrey, AKA Surrey Plow Tracker.

Around 10:30 a.m., Delta Police tweeted that the Alex Fraser Bridge is shut down due to falling ice. Drive BC tweeted that an assessment is in progress and crews are on scene.

REMINDER TO DRIVERS: Clear the snow off your vehicles, turn on your lights (!!!) and just be courteous to other drivers#SurreyBC #Vancouver #LowerMainland https://t.co/9eKGIUQmWY — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) January 10, 2020

With low temperatures and potential snow in the forecast, our snow crews are staffed up and ready to respond. As of early this morning, we’re running continuous 12-hour shifts until the threat of ice and snow is gone. Learn how we keep major roads safe at https://t.co/33dD8y0bT8 pic.twitter.com/5Oy0oWHc03 — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) January 9, 2020

REMINDER – CLOSED – #AlexFraserBridge is closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Crews are on scene. Expect major delays, use alternate route. #NewWest #RichmondBC #DeltaBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) January 10, 2020

