A cyclist was hit by a car at King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) A cyclist was hit by a car at King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey cyclist thrown after being hit by car at King George and 102 Avenue

Cyclist sustained serious head injury, treated by paramedics before transport to hospital

A cyclist was thrown several feet, reportedly out of their shoes, after being hit by a car at King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

The cyclist sustained a serious head injury and was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

King George was closed southbound and 102 Avenue was closed westbound as police investigate the crash.


