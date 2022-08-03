Surrey crime up 3% in first half 2022 compared to same period last year

But for second quarter of 2022, offences are down 2% compared to same period in 2021

The Surrey RCMP’s year-to-date statistics for this year compared to the first half of 2021 indicate a three per cent increase in Criminal Code offences overall but for the second quarter of 2022, offences are down by two per cent compared to the same period last year.

In April through June Surrey Mounties received 48,143 calls for service, responded to 1,838 files mental health-related calls, 862 missing persons reports and 1,240 bylaw-related complaints.

The first half of 2022 saw 3,359 violent crimes and 10,960 property crimes compared to 3,555 and 10,397 for the same period in 2021.

Moreover, in the first half of 2022 the Surrey RCMP recorded 19,320 Criminal Code offences compared to 18,786 in the first half of 2021.

Meantime, the total number of Criminal Code offences in Surrey increased by seven per cent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period last year.

There were 9,593 offences recorded in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 9,000 in the first quarter of 2021 and violent crime dropped by five per cent, to 1,618 offences from 1,712 but property crimes increased by six per cent, to 5,436 recorded offences from 5,106.



