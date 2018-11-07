Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

January to September 2018 there were 32,379 Criminal Code offences and 32,477 in same period 2017

The percentage of Criminal Code offences recorded in Surrey in the first nine months of 2018 has not changed compared with the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Between January and September 2018 Surrey recorded 32,379 Criminal Code offences, and 32,477 over the same period last year.

According to the RCMP’s most recent statistics, in the first nine months of 2018 there were 4,266 violent crimes, nine homicides, nine attempted murders, 193 robberies, 267 sexual assaults, 2,207 assaults, 48 kidnappings and 20,259 property related crimes in Surrey. There were also 7,854 in other Criminal Code offences, such as breaching court orders, bail violations, causing a disturbance and weapons offences.

Comparatively, in the first nine months of 2017 in Surrey there were 4,263 violent crimes, 10 homicides, nine attempted murders, 250 robberies, 284 sex offences, 2,226 assaults, 51 kidnappings and 22,319 property related crimes. There were also 5,865 in other Criminal Code offences, such as breaching court orders, bail violations, causing a disturbance and weapons offences.

The RCMP breaks its crime statistics up in quarterly reports. A comparison between the spring and summer of this year shows some relatively immediate improvement.

The statistics for the third quarter of 2018 — July, August and September — indicate there were 10,249 Criminal Code Offences in Surrey during that period, with 1,408 violent crimes among them, including two homicides, two attempted murders, 61 robberies, 81 sexual offences, 761 assaults, 15 kidnappings and 6,422 property related crimes, as well as 2,419 other Criminal Code offences.

Comparatively, the statistics for the second quarter of 2018 — the three months preceding the third quarter — record 11,595 total Criminal Code offences in April, May and June, with 1,491 violent crimes including four homicides, four attempted murders, 65 robberies, 122 sexual offences, 756 assaults and 13 kidnappings. The stats also show 6,797 property crimes and 3,307 other Criminal Code offences for that period.

More stats to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house
Next story
Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

Just Posted

India’s national female hockey team coming to Surrey ahead of ‘Wickfest’

Exhibtion game against Surrey Falcons squad on Nov. 13

Virtual welding, microwave assembly and more at KPU Tech open house

Cloverdale campus to host open house for trades and technology students on Nov. 20

White Rock’s Johnston Road closed to traffic today

Block-long closure for paving: city

Surrey crime stats so far this year mirror 2017’s numbers

January to September 2018 there were 32,379 Criminal Code offences and 32,477 in same period 2017

U.S. passenger-train-stop enthusiasts turn north

‘I would ask your premier, really politely,’ says Blaine rail-stop advocate

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Heavy rains wash out road inside Golden Ears

Provincial park remains open to public

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

Most Read