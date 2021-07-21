Surrey crash takes out traffic signal, ends with truck in grassy field

Highway 15/176th Street at Golden Ears Way was littered with debris

A crash on Highway 15/176th Street at Golden Ears Way was partially shut down for more than an hour Tuesday (July 20) after crash. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A crash partially shut down Highway 15/176th Street at Golden Ears Way for more than an hour Tuesday (July 20).

A Black Press Media freelancer on the scene said it “appears an eastbound pick-up truck lost control and crashed through the southbound and northbound lanes of traffic taking out a traffic signal.” He added it hit several other vehicles before “finally coming to rest in the tall grassy field.”

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than an hour, he noted, as crews investigated and cleared up the scene.

We need to rethink how we treat 176th street. We should treat it like the Highway that it is. There should be absolutely no at-level crossings. #SurreyBC https://t.co/E7kuTfGcvM — Proudly Surrey (@ProudlySurrey) July 21, 2021



